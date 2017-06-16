Australian titles a good fit for aerobics team

AEROBICS: THE local CASS Energy sport aerobics girls have again left their mark.

Competing in the School- aerobics Queensland State Championships last week- end at the Sunshine Coast, the Coffs Coast girls made the trek north in torrential rain but it didn't dampen their energy or enthusiasm, saving their best until last.

All athletes stepped up to the challenge and the CASS Energy Crew came away with seven gold, five silver and two bronze and a total of 14 national qualifiers.

Coach Cassie Scully was blown away by the results, especially considering for many in the squad this was the first time they qualified for a national event.

"Now it is time to focus, train hard and prepare for the nationals in six weeks," Scully said.