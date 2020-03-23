Menu
Aussies told to prepare for 2021 Olympics

by Staff writers and wires
23rd Mar 2020 1:20 PM | Updated: 1:28 PM

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has told its athletes to prepare for a Tokyo Olympics in the northern summer of 2021.

The AOC says an Australian team can't be assembled for the Tokyo Games, which is scheduled to start on July 24.

"We have athletes based overseas, training at central locations around Australia as teams and managing their own programs. With travel and other restrictions this becomes an untenable situation," AOC chief executive Matt Carroll said in a statement on Monday.

"The IOC had adopted the key principles of putting athlete health first and ensuring it acted in their best interests and the interests of sport. This decision reflects those principles.

"We are now in a position where we can plan with greater certainty."

It comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said international travel restrictions put in place last week would apply to athletes.

The International Olympic Committee has refused to postpone the event but Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says a delay would be unavoidable if the games cannot be held in a complete way because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He was commenting on the International Olympic Committee's plan to examine the situation over the next few weeks and make a decision, which could include the option to postpone.

Abe, speaking at a parliamentary session, ruled out the possibility of a cancellation.

Whether Japan can hold the Tokyo Games as planned from July 24 has been a major international concern as the COVID-19 outbreak has spread globally.

