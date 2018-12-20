Aussies best in the world at bargain hunting

Sarah Dallas and Daniel Petrovski show off their Christmas shopping skills in Bourke St Mall. Picture: Wayne Taylor

Aussie shoppers are world-beaters when it comes to ­bargain hunting.

International analysis has found that we are the most price-sensitive compared with consumers in other countries examined.

The results come as Christmas shoppers cash in on ­discounts of up to 70 per cent on some items before the bumper Boxing Day sales.

Of the Aussie shoppers surveyed, 52 per cent said they preferred a low price and would spend time searching out the best possible deal.

That compared with 51 per cent in Nordic countries; 45 per cent in the US, 44 per cent in the UK, 39 per cent in Spain, 36 per cent in France and 35 per cent in Germany.

One in three Australian shoppers felt brand was important and were willing to pay a premium, according to a study commissioned by payment platform Adyen.

For one in six, convenience trumped all else, with whatever was easiest and fastest being of most appeal.

Michel van Aalten, Adyen's manager for Australia and New Zealand, said: "Aussie consumers are armed with more information, are very tech and online savvy and have one of the highest penetrations of smartphones, so this makes it easier to do ­research on ­pricing."

The 451 Research's Global Unified Commerce Forecast also revealed more than half of Aussies (54 per cent) declared a love for shopping and the ­experience and entertainment it provided; 43 per cent said they tolerated shopping and did it when necessary.

Only 3 per cent said they hated shopping and put it off as long as possible.

Data was gleaned from 7045 respondents worldwide, ­including 256 Australians.

Melbourne Central regional general manager Leigh Dunn agreed Aussie shoppers had a reputation for being smarter.

"Consumers really like to feel they get a benefit for giving their time. They think, 'Give me something worth coming in for'," Ms Dunn said.

While pre-Christmas sales were not unusual, retailers this year seemed to be focusing on giving "valued" discounts. Some were as good as Boxing Day deals.

Those offering discounts ­included New Balance, G-Star, Adairs and Bonds.

Ms Dunn said some businesses had held fewer sales during the year to concentrate on drawing people now.

Australian Retailers Association Russell Zimmerman said sales in the lead-up to Christmas tended to be "targeted ­discounting", whereas Boxing Day sales were usually bigger and across the board.