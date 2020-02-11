Aussie WWE star stuns with topless photo

As rumours circulate about Peyton Royce’s return to the WWE, the Australian fighter shocked fans by posting a revealing photo to her Instagram.

Peyton Royce has had no use for her wrestling gear after disappearing from WWE television a few weeks ago.

Amid reports that Vince McMahon could be set to repackage the Australian star she got fans excited for her return, by posting a topless photo on Instagram.

Royce - real name Cassie McIntosh - stripped down to just yellow bikini bottoms and a pair of trainers for an outdoor photo shoot, The Sun reports.

The 27-year-old had only her arm to protect her modesty as she captioned the racy picture: "Freedom is a stage of mind."

Within hours the sexy snap had already gained over 165,000 likes as well as a host from comments from Royce's fellow WWE stars.

Her IIconics tag-team partner Billie Kay wrote: "I was there for this pic … speechless then and speechless now. MY GIRL."

Royce's AEW star husband Shawn Spears, former WWE wrestler Tye Dillinger, said: "Yowza!!!"

"Wowzers hot mama!" Torrie Wilson added.

Other stars like Lacey Evans, Mandy Rose, Asuka, and Liv Morgan all showered Royce with similar compliments as well.

Royce hasn't wrestled since teaming with Billie Kay in a losing effort to Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair on a November episode of Raw.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning on repackaging both members of the IIconics.

However, no information on the Australian's potential return date or what character changes were provided.

Australian WWE wrestler Peyton Royce

The former NXT stars debuted on WWE's main roster in 2018 and they won the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35.

