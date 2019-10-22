Aussie tradie had 30 drinks before scooter rampage

The Adelaide tradie has apologised to his victims. Picture. Lukman S. Bintoro

Adelaide tradie Nicholas Carr's first memory of his brutal fly-kicking rampage through Bali's Seminyak was waking up in hospital handcuffed to the bed.

Denpasar District Court heard that Carr, 26, drank between 20 and 30 vodka-based drinks before he violently kicked a man from his Vespa scooter in a shower of sparks during a booze-fuelled frenzy.

"On the night of August 9, I drank a lot of vodka in Seminyak. Because I drank a lot, my memory was unclear. I woke up in hospital," Carr told the court during his trial for assault.

Nicholas Carr has taken full responsibility for his actions. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

When Judge Sobandi asked Carr why he kicked Wayan Wirawan from his scooter at 5.30am, the Australian said he has no memory of the events.

"I don't' remember and don't know (why I kicked him). I realised I was in the hospital with my hands cuffed and stitches in my arms. All I can remember is that I drank 20-30 glasses. I have already drank that much before," Carr said.

He admitted that he is guilty of the assault and damage to property offences for which he faces maximum sentence of two years and eight months jail under Article 351 of Indonesian law.

Carr, who attempted to hide his face as he walked to the court with his hands cuffed, has taken full responsibility for his actions and apologised publicly and entered into compensation and 'peace agreements' with his victims.

"I am very sorry. I apologise to the victim and all those who were affected by my actions, including his family. I also apologise to the citizens of Bali," he said.

Wayan Wirawan told the court his bike was badly damaged and he could not work for one week due to injuries from the attack.

Nicholas Carr terrorised bystanders who got caught up in the rampage. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro

"I was not resentful. I made peace and he provided compensation. I replaced the Vespa. The old Vespa I gave to him (Carr)," Mr Wirawan said.

In August the builder's apprentice was videoed savagely fly-kicking Mr Wirawan from his bike on Sunset Road, a major highway that runs from Seminyak to the airport.

Carr was also videoed as he jumped onto the bonnet of a moving car and rolled over it then continued running down the street. Once he was caught by locals, he was tied by his hands and feet with garden hosepipeand taken to Kuta police station.

Carr also raided a home in Seminyak and assaulted the Balinese owner who he pushed from a veranda. He locked himself into a room while frightened locals fled the scene, which was all caught on CCTV.

Within hours of the multiple attacks, the horrifying video went viral.

The trip to Bali was meant to be a ten-day holiday with his girlfriend and a friend. It was Carr's second visit to Bali and he is currently in custody in the island's Kerobokan jail.

At the end of his testimony, Carr thanked Judge Sobandi in polite Indonesian.

The trial continues on Thursday.