Australian Nicholas Carr is facing four months in jail. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro
Crime

Aussie tradie gets jail for Bali fly-kicking attack

by Ondy Harvard
29th Oct 2019 6:43 AM
Adelaide tradie Nicholas Carr faces four months in a Bali jail for his brutal "fly-kicking" assault of a motorcyclist in August.

"The defendant is guilty as alleged in article 351 of the Indonesian Criminal Code," said Prosecutor I Made Gide Bamaxs Wira Wibowo, who also called for a four-month jail term to be reduced for time already served.

A viral video of Carr brutally kicking a Bali motorcyclist from his scooter in a shower of sparks went immediately viral in August.

Now the 26-year-old builder's apprentice could be back in Australia before Christmas

Denpasar District Court heard that because Carr confessed his guilt and regretted his actions, made a 'peace agreement' with the victim of the assault, Wayan Wirawan and that he paid compensation for cost medical costs and damages he was due a lighter sentence.

