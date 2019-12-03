Aussie towns among world’s most dangerous

Townsville in Queensland is now considered one of the most dangerous cities in the world.

Townsville in Queensland is now considered one of the most dangerous cities in the world.

Two Aussie cities are now considered more dangerous than major capital cities in South America and Africa, according to an international crime index.

Darwin and Townsville have been ranked alongside some of the most dangerous cities in the world, according to Numbeo, the world's largest user-contributed database, which puts together up to date statistics on crime, health care, pollution, cost of living and other social indicators.

The list of dangerous cities ranks Darwin as Australia's most dangerous city, coming in at number 50 on the overall index. The crime index gave the Queensland coastal city of Townsville a rate of 61.59, which according to Numbeo is "high".

The score handed to Darwin indicated the local residents of the Northern Territory city were most concerned about the level of crime, break and enters, being mugged, having their car broken into and being the victims of violent crime, among other fears.

Darwin just beat Buenos Aires in Argentina, which came in on the list at number 51. It was ranked alongside Tijuana in Mexico, at number 46, and Tripoli in Libya, 47, as well as Curitiba, Brazil, number 48 and Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States, which came in at number 49.

Townsville was also named on the list as Australia's second most dangerous city, coming in at number 65 on the list. The Crime Index for Townsville was 59.26, which is considered "moderate" and less than one point below "high".

A large number of respondents to the survey had said they were concerned about crime increasing in the past three years in Townsville, as well as having their home and car broken into.

People responding to the survey said they did not feel safe walking around Townsville at night.

The survey for the crime index was completed by 77,151 people across 5423 cities across the world, according to the Numbeo site.

Topping the list as the most dangerous city in the world was Caracas in Venezuela, followed by Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea and Pietermaritzburg in South Africa.

Pretoria, Durban and Johannesburg all in South Africa rounded out the fourth, fifth and sixth places on the list.

The list from Numbeo uses user-generated reports of crime to provide an estimation of overall crime in an area. The reports are published periodically and updated regularly, according to the site.

Labor MP Coralee O'Rourke said it was "completely offensive to residents" of Townsville to have the Queensland city compared to some of the most dangerous places in the world. But she said "nothing is off the table" when it comes to solving issues like youth crime, according to 9 News.

"We know that crime is an issue and everyone in Townsville deserves the right to feel safe," Ms O'Rourke said.

"There is nothing off the table. We will look at everything because we want to make sure that we are addressing this issue with the community."