Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Grand Canyon is a popular spot for tourists.
The Grand Canyon is a popular spot for tourists.
News

Aussie tourist dies in Grand Canyon

6th Sep 2019 9:41 AM

AN AUSTRALIAN tourist has died while swimming in a river in America's Grand Canyon.

Grand Canyon National Park rangers said they received an emergency call to an area of the Colorado River near Deer Creek Falls on Tuesday but attempts to revive Kenneth Reece, a 77-year-old from Tasmania, were not successful.

Mr Reece was pulled from the river by other members of his tour and CPR was initiated.

Park rangers and the Coconino County Medical Examiner Office are investigating his death.

The rescue team recovered his body with the park's helicopter. Park rangers issued a warning to Grand Canyon visitors.

They cautioned swimming in the Colorado River is different from swimming in pools, with the water changing from shallow to deep in just a few steps. There are also swift, strong currents, waterfalls, cold temperatures and underwater hazards such as trees and boulders that can overcome the strongest swimmers.

 

Peaceful waters on the Colorado River as it flows through the Grand Canyon in Arizona. Picture: istock
Peaceful waters on the Colorado River as it flows through the Grand Canyon in Arizona. Picture: istock

More Stories

aussie overseas aussie tourist grand canyon tourist attaction united state

Top Stories

    'I thought I would die': Teen stabbed at bush rave speaks

    premium_icon 'I thought I would die': Teen stabbed at bush rave speaks

    News 'As he held me I felt my lung collapse,' the teen stabbed six times at a bush doof has relived that harrowing moment, including how his friends saved his life.

    Mayor not worried as petition reaches 10,000 goal

    premium_icon Mayor not worried as petition reaches 10,000 goal

    News The petition now has the 10,000 signatures needed to be tabled in parliament.

    Emergency services respond to motor vehicle crash

    premium_icon Emergency services respond to motor vehicle crash

    Breaking Motor vehicle crash - Sapphire Beach

    Musicians to help recovery in local wards

    premium_icon Musicians to help recovery in local wards

    News Local musos to fill hospital hallways with music.