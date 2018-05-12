Menu
Australia's Will Power celebrates after winning the pole for the IndyCar Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Picture: Darron Cummings/AP
Picture: Darron Cummings/AP
Motor Sports

Aussie takes pole at IndyCar GP for third time in four years

12th May 2018 1:24 PM

AUSTRALIA'S Will Power has saved the best for last, waiting until his final qualifying run to edge rookie Robert Wickens to capture the IndyCar Grand Prix pole in Indianapolis for the third time in four years.

Power completed the 3.9km, 14-turn course in 1:9.81 seconds.

"It's definitely satisfying when you get a pole like this because you've got to work so hard for it these days," Power said.

"I like to give the young blokes a hard time when I can."

The 37-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down with the Chevrolet-powered Team Penske.

Power sounded more relieved than excited after claiming his 51st career pole, but he also knew it was only a start.

He hasn't won a race since Pocono last August and has only one top-five finish all season.

But he has won this race twice - both times from the pole position.

"Obviously we've had a rough start to the season, but we've been quick everywhere, started in the front row pretty much every race except for Phoenix," Power said.

"I know I've got the speed and we can put races together. Very stoked to start P1."

It puts him in position to become the first three-time winner of the race.

- AP

