Aussie star’s insane body transformation

Celebrity chef Miguel Maestre has shocked fans with his insane body transformation after losing 18kg and bulking up.

Celebrity chef and television personality Miguel Maestre has spent months working hard on his body.

Maestre, 41, has kept fans up to date with his transformation on Instagram, recently revealing that he has lost a whopping 18kg.

The star uploaded an insane shirtless photo online, flexing his huge muscles.

"Getting closer to become a gladiator !!!!" The Living Room star wrote in the caption.

Miguel Maestre has had an 18kg weight loss transformation. Picture: Instagram

He went into more detail about what he has been doing to shed the kilos and bulk up so much.

Maestra works out three times a week, with one of those days spent training with former The Biggest Loser trainer Shannan Ponton.

"3 days paying rent a week one of them always in the hurt locker with @shannanponton other one in swimming squat @terrey_hills_swim_school," he wrote.

"Healthy Mediterranean diet weekly cheating in the weekend only," he continued, adding a couple beer emojis.

"Still a long way but at 41 I feel like the year of the ox is just turn in the year of @thecrazybull."

People were stunned by the transformation, with his celeb pal Grant Denyer commenting: "What a weapon !!"

"My new screensaver!" wrote one fan.

"What can't this guy do!" said another.

The television personality has been working on his fitness. Picture: Instagram

In April last year, Maestre encouraged his fans to "love their body", first showing off a photo of his slimmed-down physique.

The I'm A Celebrity winner joked that he's slowly becoming a "Spanish gladiator" as he trained to get into better shape.

"And I say from a big 118kg big boy to a healthier version on myself is a massive change, not quite the six pack but a hell of a smile," Miguel said.

"Don't try to be like that people you see in social media, they [are] not even real and definitely don't smile like this."

He added: "Love your body, we [are] all different. Feel good."

Miguel shows off a before and after body shot on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The loveable star recently showed a side-by-side photo of his transformation, showing a notable difference.

Miguel started his weight loss journey last year in the hopes of losing the weight before his 40th birthday in November.

