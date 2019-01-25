Aussie spirit of Coffs' Jackaroo

EVERY man and their dog have had a beer or three at the Coffs Hotel, so the pub's recent rebrand under the Iron Jack logo has proven as good as a Saturday afternoon shout.

Coffs Hotel publican Marty Phillips said the new-look signage and renovated facade were a tip of the hat to the hotel's history in Coffs Harbour.

Matthew Deans

"The Coffs was first established by the Gleeson family in 1937, and today stands as one of the city's iconic old brick buildings that's always been popular with locals and a Cobb and Co stop of sorts for visitors on the highway on their way to the Gold Coast,” Marty said.

"We thought the hotel needed a fresh coast of paint and a new look for 2019.

The Coffs Hotel. TREVOR VEALE

"We have been with Carlton for 20 years, but things have now changed and we opted to rebrand under Tooheys, like it was originally.

"My son Max got the ball rolling on the change and I liked the idea of the rebrand to Tooheys as long as they agreed to the Iron Jack branding, which reflects on the heritage of his place.

The Coffs Hotel. TREVOR VEALE

"I think we may be the first hotel in Australia to carry that beer's logo on the signage.

Along with a new facade, the hotel's interior has had major renovations done to the front bar, with new flooring and an 18-tap beer font the noticeable additions.

In 2019, the popular local with its loyal clientele is raising a toast to 82 years of good times and good company.