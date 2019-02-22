Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scenic Whistler village with snowy Blackcomb mountain in background. Picture: iStock
The scenic Whistler village with snowy Blackcomb mountain in background. Picture: iStock
News

Aussie snowboarder killed in Canada

by Staff writer
22nd Feb 2019 7:15 PM

AN Australian snowboarder has died after being caught up in an avalanche in Canada.

The tragic incident happened in the Whistler Blackcomb ski area on Thursday local time.

The resort confirmed a 42-year-old woman from NSW was caught in an avalanche along with her 36-year-old male companion, C-Fox reports.

The snowboarders were in a permanently closed area above Lakeside Bowl on Blackcomb Mountain, the news outlet reports.

The couple survived the avalanche and were able to call for help.

The woman was taken to Whistler Health Care Centre just before 2.30pm (local time) but later died from her injuries.

The male was later rescued from the area and is believed to be in a stable condition.

Avalanche Canada has reported that a "skier" triggered an avalanche on "a steep, rocky, south-facing slope near Whistler," but would not give any further details.

The male and female triggered a Class 1 avalanche, Whistler Blackcomb said in a news release.

More Stories

avalanche canada editors picks

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Day two at the Australian Ladies Classic

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Day two at the Australian Ladies Classic

    News IT WAS an eventful day at the Australian Ladies Classic on Friday, with a smiling Spaniard the story of the second round.

    • 22nd Feb 2019 6:39 PM
    Grieving father praises first responders to son's crash

    premium_icon Grieving father praises first responders to son's crash

    News His son was killed when his b-double ran off the road at Raleigh.

    Man, 66, allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to girl

    premium_icon Man, 66, allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to girl

    News The man from Coffs Harbour has been arrested and charged.

    Uber driver tells his side of the story

    premium_icon Uber driver tells his side of the story

    News Coffs Uber driver has described the ups and downs of the job.