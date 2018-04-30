Aussie Singapore Sevens sling not so Locky

Locky Miller and his Australian teammates won a silver medal at the Singapore rugby sevens tournament played on the weekend.

Locky Miller and his Australian teammates won a silver medal at the Singapore rugby sevens tournament played on the weekend. John Lehmann

IT was a heartbreaking finish to the Singapore Sevens for local product Locky Miller and his Australian teammates.

Having reached the final of the tournament, the Aussie 7s came from behind to take a one point lead with only one minute remaining of the contest against the Olympic champion Fijian team.

Fiji is known to be able to score a try from anywhere and they did it again in a post-siren play that saw Alosio Naduva scoot away for the long range matchwinner as the island nation produced yet another of its miraculous, flair filled escapes.

Just seconds earlier it looked like Miller had secured victory for Australia when he dotted down in delight but New Zealand referee James Doleman ruled that Lachie Anderson had knocked the ball on while making a tackle.

Considering six months ago Miller was going to be a co-coach of the Sawtell Panthers in Group 2, his rise to playing for Australia after kicking the SCU Marlins to last year's MNC Rugby premiership has been nothing short of meteoric.

Still new to the Sevens concept, Miller scored the opening try of the pool match against Wales as the Aussie 7s swept their pool beating Scotland, New Zealand and Wales before downing Spain in the quarter finals before beating England in the semi.

The next tournament in the HSBC Sevens Series will be played in London on the weekend of June 2 and 3.