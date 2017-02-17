Aussie rock legends to play Coffs Harbour

Aussie rock hall of famers Midnight Oil will play Coffs Harbour on Thursday, October 19 as part of the band's latest national tour.

AUSSIE rock greats Midnight Oil have today announced a national tour for 2017, including Coffs Harbour as one of their concert dates.

The band led by Peter Garrett will perform in an open air show at the Coffs Harbour hockey fields on Thursday, October 19.

Promoter John Logan said it was a coupe for Coffs Harbour and the venue was ideal for the open air concert.

"It is just on six years since Cold Chisel performed at the hockey fields and this is great news for Coffs Harbour to have been included on Midnight Oils' 2017 national tour," Mr Logan said.

"We know it's been a while but we wanted to tell you that the five of us are finally making plans to get together again for some gigs," the band said in a statement.

"We're looking forward to hopefully playing overseas and touring our homeland for the first time since 2002."

Tickets to all shows will go on sale through Ticketek.

A 24-hour pre-sale will start on Thursday, February 23 at noon AEST.

General Public tickets go on sale on Monday, February 27 at noon.