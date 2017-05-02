26°
Aussie rock and roll band are all set to heat up the stage

Rachel Vercoe
| 2nd May 2017 10:00 AM
Wolfmother perform at Sawtell RSL.
Wolfmother perform at Sawtell RSL. Contributed

IF you love a bit of high energy music, the performance by Australian well known band Wolfmother is not to be missed.

Brining their national Gypsy Caravan Tour back to Australia after spending 2016 touring worldwide, the band will be playing at Sawtell RSL this Friday.

Last year the rock and roll band released their fourth album, Victorious, over ten years since their first debut in 2005.

They have received gold in the states and triple-platinum in Australia for the singles and shared the stage with rock icons Aerosmith, AC/DC and Led Zeppelin.

Vocalist and guitarist for Wolfmother, Andrew Stockdale described the album Victorious as wilder and more energetic with a balance of garage energy and big production.

Stockdale said the tour title Gypsy Caravan references the transient lifestyle and that there's a romantic notion of the musical life but wander last truly unites all of us.

Davey Land and Immigrant Union will be special guests on the night.

Don't miss out on this iconic band as they come to our picturesque part of the east coast.

Wolfmother will be performing on Friday, May 5 opening at 7.30pm at the Sawtell RSL.

Tickets are $35 for adults and can be found at sawtellrsl.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  sawtell rsl wolfmother

