Aussie mum's hilarious response to neighbour's note

WHEN Ellen rushed home between swimming lessons and the supermarket, the flash of white on the letterbox caught her eye.

She scanned their quiet Victorian street - confused who could have left the mystery note.

As she got closer and saw it was "a handwritten note addressed to 'The Occupants'."

"Could you please tidy up your property. It looks a mess," the mum-of-two read from the hastily scribbled note, her blood pressure spiking by the second.

The note Ellen found on her letterbox.

"I was so angry when I read it," Ellen told Kidspot.

She immediately rushed inside, shoving the note into her husband's hands, a genius plan for revenge already forming in her mind.

"I started looking for textas and a piece of paper to write a note back," she says.

"The textas wouldn't bloody work, so I grabbed my laptop and quickly typed up my reply and printed it out."

The mum says she decided to write back straight away - the words appearing in her mind almost instantaneously.

But halfway through writing, she realised she needed to "tone it down a little."

The note Ellen wrote in response.

"I wanted to use a lot of swear words and call them more than gutless," she explains.

In an impressive show of restraint, Ellen hilariously let the guilty party know, "you can't judge what goes on in other people's houses from the outside."

And then there was the perfect sign off: "Alternatively, you can F**K OFF"

In the last couple of years, Ellen's husband broke his foot which required a full ankle reconstruction, which ended up being booked six days before Ellen's C-section.

Now, of course, the "baby doesn't bloody sleep" and the entire family exists in a sleep-deprived haze.

"So the gardening has fallen by the wayside," Ellen said.

They've yet to hear from the concerned neighbour but Ellen thinks that's probably for the best because "if they had spoken to me just after I got the letter, they probably would've copped a mouthful."

"I guess our slightly overgrown grass, yuccas and the weeds popping up in our nature strip were too much for them to bear any longer," she said.

"The front yard was next on our to-do list, but it might have to wait a few extra days now."

This article was originally published by Kidspot and has been reproduced here with permission.