Aussie monster’s vicious beating

Australian champion Justis Huni's rise through boxing's heavyweight division has continued with a stunning fourth round victory over Arsene Fosso on Thursday night.

Going into the clash Fosso had three fights for three KOs, but Huni's second professional victory and first Australian title defence has bolstered his rapidly rising standing in the sport.

Huni made history in his first pro fight by winning the Australian heavyweight title and now has an ambitious 2021 schedule coming up.

With fights against former WBA world heavyweight champion Lucas Browne next July as well as fights against Alex Leapai and Herman Ene-Purcell all before the Olympics, where he is a gold medal hope, Huni could make his mark on the world stage sooner rather than later.

While Fosso wasn't impressed by the referee waving off the fight, it appeared inevitable when the fighter was asked "have you had enough?" at the end of the third round.

Fosso had come out of the blocks hard, with Huni's nose bleeding throughout the first round. But the defending Australian champ delivered some huge uppercuts to keep Fosso on the back foot with Huni's speed and power rocking his opponent.

Fosso was one of five Cameroonian athletes who competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, then disappeared from the athletes' village after choosing not to give up gay teammates.

Huni took advantage in the third as Fosso tired with the champ delivering some withering combinations with his speed taking its toll on the challenger.

Referee Phil Austin stepped in when Huni countered with two strong punches in the fourth round.

"All one way traffic from Justis Huni," commentator Ben Damon said. "Arsene Fosso may not like the stoppage but there was nothing coming back. And it was a masterclass from Justis Huni who had it all his own way."

Huni was humble post fight and said "it was a good performance".

He also said it was a good stoppage.

"It is what it is," he said. "The boxers' safety comes first so I think it was a good stoppage and he lives to fight another day."

Huni is way too good for Fosso. It was clear 30 seconds in. Fosso is already gassed and Justis is just teeing off.#HuniFosso — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) December 3, 2020

4th round TKO victory for Justis Huni. Uppercuts, vicious body shots, nice advertisement for fleet footed Huni.. ref stopped it as corner was about to #HuniFosso @abcsport pic.twitter.com/7pvJ0dBAq8 — Corbin Middlemas (@CorbinMiddlemas) December 3, 2020

Sensational performance by Huni, wins by 3rd round TKO, ref steps in after Fosso takes barrage of punishment #HuniFosso pic.twitter.com/CMzLc5oGse — Jamie Pandaram (@JamiePandaram) December 3, 2020

The rest of the card delivered plenty of good boxing.

The co-main event went the distance with Isaac Hardman becoming the IBF Australasian and WBO Oriental Middleweight champion in a majority decision despite being expected to come away with a commanding victory.

Ludicrous scoring for Hardman v Singh. One judge scores it a draw, the other two give it to Hardman 98-92 and 97-93. No way he won that many rounds. Singh unlucky, landed the cleaner shots #HuniFosso — Jamie Pandaram (@JamiePandaram) December 3, 2020

Arguably the fight of the night came when Ben Kite knocked out Danny Kennedy for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific Welterweight to maintain his Australian Welterweight title.

Teremoana Junior, a man who held a 1-1 record with Huni in amateurs, made short work of Drew Jackson with a second round TKO, Andrew Hunt knocked Luke Woods out with a shot that left his opponent stumbling, while Shannon O'Connell also dominated her way to the Commonwealth Women's Bantamweight title over Kori Farr.

HUNI-FOSSO FULL CARD

- Justis Huni defeated Arsene Fosso by TKO (1.07, 4th round) for the Australian Heavyweight title

- Issac Hardman defeated Tej Singh by majority decision (97-93 Hardman, 96-96, 98-92 Hardman) for the IBF Australasian and WBO Oriental Middleweight title

- Ben Kite defeated Danny Kennedy by TKO (0.28, 10th round) for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific Welterweight and the Australian Welterweight Titles

- Teremoana Junior defeated Drew Jackson by TKO (1.40, 2nd round) - Heavyweight

- Andrew Hunt defeated Luke Woods by TKO (2.11, 3rd round) - Welterweight

- Shannon O'Connell defeated Kori Farr by unanimous decision (99-89, 98-90, 100-89) for the Commonwealth Women's Bantamweight Title

Originally published as Aussie monster's vicious beating