Aussie Green stuns the world to become major champion

Perth's Hannah Green has stunned world golf with a remarkable major triumph in Minneapolis after being so unheralded she didn't even rate a Wikipedia page two days ago.

Everyone in women's golf now knows the composed make-up of the longshot winner after her stunning wire-to-wire run to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Hazeltine National this morning (AEST).

Before today, Green (68-69-70-72) had never even won an LPGA Tour event or contended in a major, much less beaten a stellar field of the game's stars to claim one of women's golf's most coveted titles.

Green, 22, showed incredible poise to win by a shot after Korea's world No.4 Sung Hyun Park (68), a two-time major winner, had holed a long birdie putt on the final green to close within one shot.

Green's six iron to the final green found the left green-side bunker which left her with a tricky up-and-down to claim the trophy outright.

Green's sand shot left her a putt of a metre for glory and she nailed it to finish nine-under-par.

It will trigger one of golf's great house parties.

Hall of Famer Karrie Webb, young Aussie amateurs Becky Kay and Grace Kim, Victorian golfer Su Oh and Green's boyfriend Jarryd Felton all invaded the green with hugs and congratulations for the teary new champion.

All are sharing a house this week.

"I'm pretty much speechless...I was really nervous the last five holes," Green said.

"I've always wanted to win in front of an Aussie crowd and it felt like it today.

"I'm just really happy I made that last putt...I didn't want to play that hole again."

Green entered the tournament with a world ranking at No.114 and without a top 10 finish since her fine summer streak in Australia in February-March when she excelled at the Women's Australian Open (10th), Australian Ladies Classic (2nd) and Canberra Classic (8th).

Green showed incredible poise to shut-out the aura of long-hitting Thai star Ariya Jutanugarn, her playing partner and a former world No.1.

Seven-time major winner Webb was in the gallery following Green's progress to become Australia's first female major winner since Webb in 2006.

Green has been staying with Webb in a rented house this week in a beautiful baton change for Aussie golf.

Also in the house have been Kay and Kim, two young Aussie amateurs who Webb has been hosting as winners of the Karrie Webb Scholarship to give them a glimpse into majors golf.

Money can't buy what Webb offers with access to golf's inner sanctum at a major as Green found out when she enjoyed the scholarship experience in 2015 and 2016 as a teenager.

Kay and Kim had mini-Australian flags tucked into their golf caps has they supported Green all the way from the gallery where yelps of "Aussie, Aussie Aussie...oi, oi, oi" broke the rhythm of American accents.

Green hit a superb drive and approach on the water-framed par four 16th to wrestle a birdie from one of the toughest holes on the course to give herself a two-shot buffer before the climax.

Green's star rose in 2017 when she won three events on the second-tier Symetra Tour in the US when she produced three scores of 64 in a month to show her class for the jump to the main LPGA Tour.