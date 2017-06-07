Aussie gin prove to be tonic to drinking decline

TOP DROP: BYO Cellars manager Dean Miller said Australian gins were selling well. Coffs Harbour, June 7, 2017.

GIN was one of the few alcoholic drinks to record an increase in demand as worldwide people are drinking less.

Globally alcohol sales have dropped, fuelled by people drinking less beer.

The worldwide market for alcoholic beverages fell by 1.3% driven by a 1.8% fall in beer sales.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Russians are drinking less vodka as their economy declines and Americas are drinking less beer and cider.

Coffs Harbour BYO Cellars manager Dean Miller said as craft beers became more popular, people started to drink "better” beer but less of it.

But in terms of spirits, Mr Miller said whiskey, bourbon and rum rounded off the top three in sales.

He said gin was a consistent seller but had noticed Australian gins were gaining more attention recently.

"I just noticed in the last six months people have been more interest from customers in different gins, mainly Australian gins,” Mr Miller said.

According to the International Wine and Spirits Record, gin was one of the few alcoholic drinks which experienced an increase in demand.

Mr Miller said BYO Cellars currently stocked four Australian gins.

Former Dorrigo-based master distiller David Scott said he had noticed gin had taken off as a "very trendy, fashionable drink”.

Mr Scott has moved his operations to Glen Innes as Glengowrie Distillery, formerly called Red Dirt Distillery, expanded.

He said the distillery had produced five gin varieties over the last three years, with two being potato based while the others were distilled from rhubarb, lime and guava.

Glengowrie Distillery also produces vodkas and liqueurs.