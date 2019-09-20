Aussie Epstein ‘sex slave’ in TV tell-all

One of Jeffrey Epstein's Australian accusers has told of how she was in "mourning" when she heard about his sudden death as his global sex scandal landed him in prison.

But she said she was sad because it meant he wouldn't be held accountable for his crimes.

Cairns mother-of-three Virginia Roberts Giuffre, now 35, has told Dateline NBC in the US she was a teenager when she was recruited as one of Epstein's "sex slaves" and allegedly ordered to sleep with high-powered men, including the UK's Prince Andrew.

She also alleges Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell, played a crucial role in his sex trafficking organisation.

Virginia Giuffre says she was a victim of the late Palm Beach multi-millionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Supplied

In the Dateline TV special titled 'Reckoning', Giuffre told of how she was in "shock," after she heard jailed financier was found dead in his high-security jail cell from an apparent suicide on August 10.

"I was in mourning," Giuffre said.

"Not because the world lost a monster, I wasn't mourning the death of this man.

"I was mourning the death of my ability to hold this man accountable."

Giuffre was one of six accusers interviewed on the program, and she appeared in a teaser trailer that aired on NBC's Nightly News Thursday night.

NBC News Exclusive: Epstein accusers speak out.@SavannahGuthrie has the story. https://t.co/jEN7iee22I — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) September 20, 2019



The women were part of a group of nearly two dozen Epstein accusers who shared their stories of abuse during a hearing on August 27 to dismiss the federal sex trafficking charges against the late multi-millionaire.

Other accusers in the program include Anouska De Georgious, Rachel Benavidez who have come forward to tell their stories for the first time.

Other accusers on the program are Jennifer Araoz and Chauntae Davies.

In the episode, which airs Friday, the women said they believe the justice system failed them, in part because of the plea deal Epstein received in Florida in 2008.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a sexual assault victim, speaks during a press conference outside a Manhattan court in New York. Picture: AP

They allege this led to him avoiding federal charges - and he continued to allegedly target more victims.

Palm Beach police chief Michael Reiter, who oversaw the original local investigation into Epstein, also appears on the show, where he said he his department uncovered substantial evidence against Epstein but subsequent handling by state and federal prosecutors was flawed.

He said it was "the worst failure of the criminal justice system … in modern times".

"There is no explanation. I didn't believe it back then, I don't believe it now," Reiter said. "It's just unfathomable to me."