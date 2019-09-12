Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Gregory Franklin is surrounded by police after he was allegedly involved in a massive brawl at a nightclub in Seminyak, Bali. Picture: Ondy Harvard
Michael Gregory Franklin is surrounded by police after he was allegedly involved in a massive brawl at a nightclub in Seminyak, Bali. Picture: Ondy Harvard
Crime

Aussie detained after Bali brawl

by Ondy Harvard
12th Sep 2019 8:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An Australian man has been detained in Bali after a drunken brawl broke out at an infamous nightclub on Tuesday night.

Michael Gregory, 37, of Wollongong in NSW, allegedly flew into a rage after drinking heavily at Seminyak's La Favela nightclub where he went "berserk" before shouting and kicking on the street.

It is claimed that as the fight between tourists moved outside of the club, Franklin trashed several motorbikes on the street.

Michael Gregory Franklin is surrounded by police after he was allegedly involved in a massive brawl at a nightclub in Seminyak, Bali. Picture: Ondy Harvard
Michael Gregory Franklin is surrounded by police after he was allegedly involved in a massive brawl at a nightclub in Seminyak, Bali. Picture: Ondy Harvard

The Civil Police brought the man under control by tying his hands and he was then arrested and taken to Seminyak Police Station station at 3.30am (5.30am AEST) on Wednesday.

MORE NEWS

Coal demand from Asia surges

Maddox Jolie-Pitt spills on rift

Indonesian Civil Service Police held the man until he regained consciousness later on Wednesday and he was returned to his hotel - the Grand La Walon in the tourist centre of Legian.

"Foreigners from Australia have been handed over the Kuta Sector Police," Mr Gusti Agung Kerta Suryanegara of Satpol PP confirmed.

Michael Gregory Franklin of Wollongong has been detained in Bali. Picture: Supplied
Michael Gregory Franklin of Wollongong has been detained in Bali. Picture: Supplied

More Stories

alcohol fueled violence bali brawl michael gregory franklin

Top Stories

    Plans for new pound after RSPCA cuts ties with council

    premium_icon Plans for new pound after RSPCA cuts ties with council

    News The council may build its own pound after the RSPCA announced it will cease offering its services after 2020.

    Grim outlook for fires as conditions set to worsen

    Grim outlook for fires as conditions set to worsen

    Weather Strengthening winds, rising temperatures on the horizon

    Sea creature spotted far from home

    premium_icon Sea creature spotted far from home

    Environment Antarctic native discovered basking on North Coast beach

    Wrecking ball to make way for controversial build

    premium_icon Wrecking ball to make way for controversial build

    News An application to demolish the CBD buildings has been submitted.