Aussie dad whose spider screams caused mayhem speaks out

TO SAY Rhys isn't the biggest fan of spiders would be an understatement.

The Perth father is so terrified of them that his wife Kara adorns her wallet with plastic eight-legged friends to stop him picking her coffee money.

But he was caught out the other day when the designated spider killer (aka Kara) was in the shower when a creepy crawly came calling.

"So I had to just kind of do it, had to man up," he toldYahoo 7.

The couple's two-year-old daughter Berry was told to "stay back" in the playroom while her brave dad dealt with the terrifying creature.

That's when Kara, who was still in the shower, heard her partner begin to scream, "why won't you die?" over and over again.

This quickly set off Berry, who began loudly screaming as well.

Wanneroo Police station shared the experience to their Twitter feed this morning before later taking down the post. Source: Twitter/Wanneroo Police.

A passerby overheard the concerning commotion and immediately called the police.

They were reportedly concerned that the toddler was being murdered by her father.

But when police arrived, they found a red-faced Rhys and the dead (and tiny) spider crushed on a nappy.

In typical Aussie fashion, Wanneroo Police quickly tweeted about the crime pointing out that "no injuries had been sighted (except to spider)".

He has made global headlines - the Perth man suspected of being a murderer, who in fact was just a normal bloke terrified of spiders. Neighbours called police thinking someone was being killed, but it was just a dad taking on a household pest. https://t.co/tc5OUTfUo4 #7News pic.twitter.com/UoXPRaatKx — 7 News Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) January 3, 2019

"Multiple police units responded lights and sirens to this incident this morning," the now-deleted tweet read.

"Never a dull moment for the Po-lice!"

Within hours the tweet had gone viral - something that Rhys is extremely embarrassed about.

"I may have overreacted," he admitted.

"I'm a pretty dramatic person at the best of times."

But that's done little to stop the jokes.

