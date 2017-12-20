Menu
Entertainment

Rusty’s great big garage sale

Talk about a garage sale of epic proportions — Russell Crowe is throwing an auction!
by Lexie Cartwright

ANYBODY need a wagon? You're in luck, Rusty's having a garage sale.

Russell Crowe has announced via Twitter he will be auctioning off items from his own collection of possessions, including historical pieces from his blockbuster films, come April 7 next year.

And before you ask, no, a failing footy team is not for sale.

The A-list Aussie actor, who lives part-time in Coffs Harbour, uploaded a photo to social media previewing some of the stuff on offer and his army of followers have gone into meltdown at the idea of owning a pair of Rusty's vintage leather boots, allegedly from The Water Diviner.

At the forefront of the image is a giant red wagon with 'Glen Innes' painted on it and it's something people didn't know they needed in their lives until now.

There also appears to be a number of costumes, one in particular glistening from yonder in the background that fans speculate is one of the outfits Crowe wore as General Maximus in the Oscar award-winning 2000 film Gladiator.

It’s possible you could be the proud new owner of this groovy retro outfit. Photo: Universal
"You ever look around and think ... bloody hell I've got a lot of stuff ... yeah, me too,{" he posted.

"April 7th next year I'll be having an auction. Career stuff, stuff I've collected and stuff in general. Paintings, Aubrey's violin, watches ... if you like stuff, save the date."

"Aubrey's violin" belonged to captain Jack Aubrey, portrayed by Crowe, in the 2003 film Master and the Commander: The Far Side of the World.

There are also a series of gold records on plaques, you can't tell whose they are, and we're not sure they were won by his band 30 Odd Foot of Grunt.

Anyway, save the date, and at Rusty's signal, unleash click frenzy hell.

Topics:  celebrity gladiator russell crowe the water diviner

