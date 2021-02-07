Aussie 155kg ‘monster’ set to take NFL by storm

Meet the 341-pound Brisbane monster who has become the most sought-after Australian in American Football history.

As Tampa Bay and Kansas City prepare to meet in the Super Bowl on Monday morning, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko will be watching from his Brisbane loungeroom, aiming to become the first Aussie in NFL history to be a first-round draft pick.

Jesse Williams (Seattle), Jarryd Hayne (San Francisco) and Jordan Mailata (Philadelphia) are among the Australians to have cracked the NFL in the past decade, but perhaps no local product is as hyped as Spasojevic-Moko.

A Logan boy from Regents Park, the 19-year-old stands 195cm and tips the scales at a mammoth 155kg.

That's four centimetres taller and eight kilograms heavier than 'Tha Monstar' Williams, who became the first Australian to win a Super Bowl ring with the Seahawks in 2013.

The 203cm, 157kg Mailata made his NFL debut last year and has since tallied 15 games.

Now 'Heir Jordan' has his sights set on the NFL, officially signing with Texas A&M on Friday night after fielding interest from a staggering 23 American colleges.

Brisbane gridiron player Jordan Spasojevic-Moko has been chased by a staggering 23 US colleges. Picture: Steve Pohlner

The hulking teenager bench presses 180kg, squats 260kg (for five reps) and deadlifts 270kg (three reps) and dreams of being picked up in the first-round NFL draft when his completes his college career at Texas.

First-round NFL draft picks earn between $5 million to $32 million in their rookie year. Williams was a fifth-round draft pick, while Mailata was snapped up 233rd overall in the seventh round.

"This is an unreal opportunity for me," Spasojevic-Moko said.

"I was just a kid playing rugby in Brisbane a few years ago and I had this wild dream to play NFL and start out with college football.

"I play offensive tackle, the same position as Jordan Mailata, so it would be great to follow him into the NFL.

"Jesse Williams was the guy who kicked everything off for me, he was an inspiration.

"The main goal now is to dominate in college gridiron and then make it in the NFL.

"I would love to be the first Australia to ever go first round in the NFL draft."

The son of Serbian and Samoan parents, Spasojevic-Moko played rugby union and rugby league in his early teens before signing with local gridiron club Brisbane Rhinos two years ago.

The man mountain did a brief stint at Snow College in Utah last year.

The COVID pandemic forced him to return to Australia after just six months, but not before footage of 'Jordan 2.0' sent American college scouts into a frenzy.

In recent months, Spasojevic-Moko has worked in security.

Not surprisingly, no-one picked a fight with him.

"It's incredible that my athletic attributes could be of interest to people outside of Australia," he said.

"I watched NFL as a kid with my dad, but I only started to take gridiron seriously when I turned 18.

"I didn't think it (a gridiron career) would be achievable because there aren't many pathways here to the NFL from Australia."

Australian agent Chris Orr of PSM helped Mailata reach the NFL and is amazed by Spasojevic-Moko.

"He is enormous. I have never seen anyone so athletic at 155kg," Orr said.

"Jordan Mailata was the first guy to be drafted to the NFL without playing a game. This kid is on a similar journey.

"So many American kids are tracked by scouts and colleges from a young age but Jordan has just jumped out of the ground."

Originally published as Aussie 155kg 'monster' set to take NFL by storm