Aus Day weather: Coffs Coast to dodge NSW heatwave

The beach will be a popular spot with sunny weather forecast for Coffs over the Australia Day weekend. Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate

The beach will be a popular spot with sunny weather forecast for Coffs over the Australia Day weekend. Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate

The Coffs Coast will likely dodge the worst of the scorching heatwave conditions set to bear down on NSW in the days leading up to Australia Day.

On Thursday, the Bureau of Meteorology warned that residents particularly in the southern part of the state should begin preparing for potential fire activity.

BOM meteorologist Gabrielle Woodhouse said temperatures in inland NSW could reach up to 45 degrees, peaking on Sunday and Monday.

However the northern part of the state will likely avoid the extreme temperature rises, with coastal areas particularly benefiting from sea breeze.

Ms Woodhouse said the region also remains relatively wet, due to the la nina weather pattern which brought widespread flooding in December.

According to data from BOM, the Coffs Coast on average receives up to around 145mm of rainfall in December – however in December 2020 we received a total of 476mm.

Local waterways including the Orara, Bellinger and Thora rivers experienced flooding in mid-December, before another bout of heavy rain saw minor flooding recur in early January.

Ms Woodhouse said the la nina conditions will weaken in the “next few months.”

Edward Sharpe Bridge at Nana Glen went under during the December floods, pictured here on December 15, 2020. Photo: Tim Jarrett

As of January 21, temperatures are forecast to reach tops of 30 on the Coffs Coast over the next few days, peaking on Australia Day.

The forecast for Australia Day in Coffs at this stage is sunny, with only a five per cent chance of any rain.

There is a chance the region will then experience showers from Wednesday.

The Advocate will update the forecast as we get closer to the Australia Day public holiday.

Saturday

Sunny, max temperature of 29, 10 per cent chance of rain.

Sunday

Sunny, max temperature of 28, five per cent chance of rain.

Monday

Sunny, max temperature of 29, five per cent chance of rain.

Tuesday

Sunny, max temperature of 30, ten per cent chance of rain.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, max temperature of 30, 30 per cent chance of rain.

Thursday

Partly cloudy, max temperature of 28, 50 per cent chance of rain.