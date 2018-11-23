Social post could save your kid’s life

A GRIEVING aunty has shared a heartbreaking post of how she lost her nephew, and why she hopes their tragedy will save another teenager from the same fate.

Taking to Facebook, Brandi Bundrick Nishnick from the United States, wrote a lengthy and detailed post about her nephew Gunner Bundrick, who died earlier this month.

In her post, Brandi encourages people to share his story in the hopes it will "save your child's life".

On November 3, it is understood that 19-year-old Gunner and a friend each consumed a pill while playing videos games and ate pizza on what seemed to be a regular Saturday night.

"As most of you know, we lost my nephew, Gunner, on November 3rd. While I will say it was totally unexpected and shocking, I don't know that anyone could ever be prepared for this kind of pain," the post, which has received more than 365,000 likes and 760,000 shares.

"I have been wanting to send a message or write something so everyone can understand what happened. I know people are curious and mostly for the right reasons. I know most of you are truly concerned for me and my family. I appreciate that."

Brandi with her nephew Gunner, who died after taking a pill called Percocet. A very popular and easily accessible pain killer.

Brandi went on to explain why she wanted to share the story of her nephew's death, to "clear up misconceptions" and to save another family from going through such grief.

"Gunner went out with friends on Friday night," she wrote. "They came back to my brothers house late and stayed up eating pizza and playing video games - like most 19 year old boys do.

"At some point during the evening, Gunner, and his friend, took a pill stamped Percocet. The very popular and easily accessible pain killer.

"Gunner has no history of drug use, has never been a 'problem child', was a star athlete, wonderful son and brother and was extremely loved in his community.

"We don't know why he decided to take 'a pill' that night. The only thing we can assume is that the curiosity of knowing what the 'high' is like came into play? Again, we can only assume. His friend also took a pill."

According to the post, both boys died "pretty immediately", allegedly falling asleep and never waking up.

Gunner Bundrick died on November 3rd after consuming a pill that was allegedly laced with fentanyl.

"That's the most positive thing in Gunner's whole story," Brandi wrote. "That he felt no pain & didn't suffer.

"My sister in law, his mother, found both boys the next morning. She, and my nieces, tried to resuscitate to no avail. Both boys had been dead for hours and there was nothing they, or the paramedics could do."

According to Brandi, the pills Gunner and his friend took were supposed to be an opiate-based pain killer, used to treat moderate to severe acute pain.

But it was ordinary Percocet. It was laced with fentanyl - the drug blamed for the deaths of celebrities including Michael Jackson, Prince and Mac Miller.

"We are still waiting on reports but there is a good chance it was more than 50 per cent fentanyl," Brandi wrote.

"That's enough poison to kill 10 adult males. 2 grains of table salt size of fentanyl will kill any adult. Gunner never had a chance."

Gunner Bundrick was a keen sportsman and "extremely loved in his community".

It is understood Gunner wasn't a drug user, and that "one bad choice, one stupid minor mistake was all it too" for him to lose his life.

"It's very natural to be curious and want to 'experiment' with things at Gunner's age," Brandi wrote.

"It's a different time now. Kids are experimenting with pills because they think they're safe. "They've seen them in their parents medicine cabinets from their mom's car accident last year or from when their dad threw out his back. They seem harmless.

"These aren't the pills in your parents medicine cabinet. They are made in someone's garage who is trying to make a buck … a buck at the expense of our children's lives.

"It's truly a matter of life or death.

A photo of Gunner in his younger years, was described as a "star athlete, wonderful son and brother".

"Tell your kids Gunner's story. Show them his picture. I can't describe the amount of pain my brother, sister-in-law and Gunner's sisters are going through - a pain that will NEVER end.

"A hole that will NEVER be filled. A life that will never be brought back. A beautiful life."

The emotional post has since gone viral with more than 767,000 shares, over 365,000 reactions and 146,000 comments.

"You may never know how many lives you save by telling Gunner's story! May God bless your family and give them peace," one person wrote.

"Such a terrible price to pay for a little experiment to experience a high feeling," another added.