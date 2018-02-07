Audit shows Coffs Coast schools need millions for repairs

BIG COST: A NSW Department of Education audit revealed Toormina High School has a maintenance backlog of more than $2 million.

BIG COST: A NSW Department of Education audit revealed Toormina High School has a maintenance backlog of more than $2 million. Trevor Veale/The Coffs Coast Adv

ONE Coffs Coast government high school is in need of more than $2 million in repairs.

New audit figures showed Toormina High School needed $2.73 million worth of repairs, one of almost 60 NSW high schools which have a maintenance backlog of more than $1 million.

Included in the list is Woolgoolga High School ($1.35 million) and Nambucca Heads High School (1.38 million).

The Daily Telegraph reported the audit by the NSW Department of Education showed a blitz on school maintenance slashed the backlog by $205 million to $570 million in the past 18 months.

Woolgoolga High School is one of almost 60 government high schools that have a maintenance backlog of more than $1 million. Trevor Veale

On Monday, Education Minister Rob Stokes told the Daily Telegraph $100 million had been allocated to schools in the 2017-18 financial year.

He said schools with the highest needs would be prioritised.

"The NSW Government's record school maintenance investment is having a real impact in addressing long-term maintenance challenges," Mr Stokes said.

"We are investing record amounts on new and upgraded schools while also making sure students enjoy the best learning environment across our existing schools."

Mr Stokes said the maintenance backlog did not include maintenance that posed a safety risk "as these items are addressed immediately".

Shadow Education Minister Tanya Plibersek accused the Turnbull Government of putting public schools last.