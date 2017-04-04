Audit on hair and beauty industry

A statewide audit on hair and beauty businesses is currently underway.

HAIR and beauty salons and retail outlets are the focus of a new Fair Work Ombudsman compliance campaign targeting businesses on the east coast.

Fair Work Inspectors will conduct audits of at least 1600 businesses in randomly selected urban and regional areas of New South Wales.

The campaign will be conducted in two phases, with audits to be conducted in waves.

Acting Fair Work Ombudsman Michael Campbell said the first phase was already underway and the campaign would take approximately 12 months to complete.

"The retail, hair and beauty sectors have been selected for audit because they employ high numbers of workers, particularly young people and workers from migrant backgrounds," Mr Campbell said.

"In addition, previous audits into hair and beauty businesses and the retail industry have found high levels of non-compliance.

"In 2013 the Fair Work Ombudsman released the results of a national hair and beauty campaign which identified an overall industry non-compliance rate of 55%.

"The retail industry is Australia's second largest employer, and Mr Campbell said a previous Fair Work Ombudsman national campaign saw $585,000 returned to 755 workers.

"Our 2012 report revealed that more than 40% of the underpayments identified through the campaign were owed by NSW employers," Mr Campbell said.