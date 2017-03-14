25°
Attract funds for Coffs Coast events

14th Mar 2017 4:00 AM
New events and festivals on the Coffs Coast can attract State Government funds here's how.
New events and festivals on the Coffs Coast can attract State Government funds here's how.

ORGANISERS of new and emerging regional events held between July and December this year are being urged to apply for the NSW Government's 2017 Incubator Event Fund, with round two applications now open.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said the fund assists with elements such as event staging costs, marketing, publicity and research.

"The Incubator Event Fund will help extend our calendar of events and attract more visitors from outside our region, which is a huge boost for our local overnight visitor economy," Mr Fraser said.

"We look forward to welcoming more visitors to the Coffs Harbour electorate as a result of this wonderful NSW Government initiative, helping to further position our region as a must-see NSW destination," Mr Fraser said.

The Incubator Event Fund offers one-off grants of up to $20,000 to event organisers who are staging an event for the first or second time.　

Applications for round two of the 2017 Incubator Event Fund are open until Sunday, April 2.

To lodge an application and fund criteria go to destinationnsw.com.au/rfep.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Attract funds for Coffs Coast events

Funds to grow new and emerging events being held on the Coffs Coast between July and December.

