ATTEMPTED MURDER: Attack allegedly lasted 40 minutes

A WOMAN allegedly bashed and choked at her own home was so badly injured, doctors had to insert a titanium plate into her face to hold up her eye, a court has heard.

Her accused attacker, Jeffrey Owen Bate, 47, is charged with attempted murder.

The alleged prolonged attack, which one witness claims lasted about 40 minutes, happened on February 18 in Pacific Haven.

Yesterday, the woman had to recap the events in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court while Mr Bate watched on.

It was part of a committal hearing in which Mr Bate's defence lawyer attempted to convince a magistrate that his client had no intention to kill the woman in a bid to have the charge downgraded.

If ultimately convicted of attempted murder, the Burrum River man faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life behind bars.

Four people were re-examined yesterday, including the alleged victim, a witness, a doctor, and a police officer.

During the morning proceedings there were mentions of a machete, a concealed knife, dog bites, and alcohol.

At one point there was even a brief discussion on the functionality of sarong skirts.

Speaking of the impact the event had on her life, the alleged victim said she was left without vision for months afterwards and a part of her skull was shattered.

She had to have surgery in Brisbane.

It is alleged she asked for a cigarette from Mr Bate during the bashing to try and slow him down.

"I remember passing in and out of consciousness," the woman said. "I don't remember the order of the bashing, stomping, kicking."

A witness, who had made the triple-0 call and claims to have had a "perfect clear view" of the event, described the bashing on the woman as having gone on for a "good 40 minutes."

"He swung at (her) with a walking stick," the man said.

"I yelled out he's a coward that he hit a woman and that's when he said 'you wanna have a go?' and 'I'll kill you and your dog'.

"As soon as I rang police and they said they were coming over, I went right back there and I hid under a tree, and watched him still (attacking her), choking her and stomping on her chest."

Arguing for the attempted murder charge to be downgraded to grievous bodily harm, defence lawyer Shane Elliott did not dispute Mr Bate made verbal statements that he was going to kill the woman.

But he said his client had no intention of actually killing her because if he did want to, he would have.

Ultimately, Magistrate Stephen Guttridge described the evidence offered by the prosecution as "quite strong".

Bail was applied for and rejected.

The court did not hear of the nature of the relationship between Mr Bate and the alleged victim.

Mr Bate will stand trial at Maryborough Supreme Court at a later date.