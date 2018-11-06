Menu
Toowoomba Courthouse Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Attempted murder accused held in custody

Peter Hardwick
5th Nov 2018 4:45 PM
A MAN charged with attempted murder arising from the alleged stabbing of a woman in Gatton at the weekend has been remanded in custody.

Hussain Ali appeared briefly before Toowoomba Magistrates Court this morning but was not required to enter any pleas to charges of attempted murder and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Because the 57-year-old Afghanistan native had only limited English skills, his solicitor Nathan Bouchier arranged for an interpreter, Salman Jan, to appear by telephone to the court so he could take instructions.

Mr Jan interpreted court proceedings to the defendant who sat quietly in the court dock dressed in watch house issue brown t-shirt.

Police claim the 29-year-old woman complainant, who it is believed is known to the accused, sustained a number of stab wounds to her torso and back during an alleged incident at a Dwyer St home in Gatton about 1.35pm Saturday.

No pleas were required.

Mr Bouchier told the court his client would not be applying for bail at this stage and sought an adjournment of about one month so he could take further instructions from his client and apply for legal funding.

No details of the police case were aired in court.

It is believed the accused man has no previous criminal history.

There being no application for bail, Magistrate Viviana Keegan remanded Ali in custody and adjourned the case for mention back in the same court at 9am, December 3.
 

