Attempted hold up at bottle shop

5th Mar 2017 2:00 PM
The Liquorland drive through bottle shop in Coffs Harbour was held up at knifepoint this morning.
The Liquorland drive through bottle shop in Coffs Harbour was held up at knifepoint this morning.

A LONE individual attempted to rob a drive through bottle shop in Coffs Harbour only moments after it opened this morning.

A man described as being caucasian, aged in his mid to late 20s and about 175cm tall entered the Liquorland bottle shop on the corner of Park Ave and Gordon St via the northern entrance and approached the sole employee who was working behind the counter.

The man threatened the employee with a knife across the counter and demanded that he hand over the money that was in the cash register.

The employee backed away from the counter to create some distance between him and the suspect, telling him "no", that he wouldn't hand over any money.

The employee continued to back out onto Park Ave while the knife wielding man followed him.

Once onto Park Ave, the man fled the scene in a westerly direction and was last seen running through Park Ave car park next to the Woolworths supermarket.

No money was taken and the employee was uninjured.

The man was described as having a medium to athletic build, a ruddy complexion and was wearing a black zip-up hooded jumper with the hood on, a pair of fluorescent green shorts and no shoes.

Police are still investigating and detectives from the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command have seized CCTV footage the incident.

Police have asked for public assistance in relation to any information they may have regarding the incident, particularly if they saw the man loitering near the scene prior to the attempted robbery.

Police can be contacted on 6691 0799.

Topics:  armed robbery bottle shop coffs clarence local area command coffs harbour liquorland nsw police

