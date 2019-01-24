Menu
Crime

Drunken Uber passenger’s hijack attempt

24th Jan 2019 10:12 AM

A DRUNKEN Uber passenger has been caught on camera during a shocking highway hijacking attempt in the US.

While driving at close to 100km/h down a freeway in Sacramento, California, the intoxicated passenger suddenly lunges across the driver and tries to wrestle the steering wheel away, causing the car to veer across traffic.

"We're going to southside," he yells as he tries to grab the wheel. The dramatic scene was captured on a dashboard camera.

Fortunately for both men and others on the road, Uber driver Dax Castro was strong enough to thwart the man's attempts to take control of the wheel, keeping him at bay with his one free arm.

"It was literally every ounce of strength I had," he told America's ABC News. "I still don't know how we didn't crash."

This guys gets a one star passenger rating for sure.
According to Mr Castro, the passenger told him "I love you brother" and kept yelling "You're going to crash," as he repeatedly tried to grab the wheel.

Mr Castro, who has been a ride-sharing driver for three years, said he was left completely frightened by the incident, which took place on Saturday night in the US.

After veering across two lanes of traffic, he managed to pull over on the high way and put the vehicles's hazard lights on before calling the police.

The California Highway Patrol identified the 32-year-old passenger who is reportedly facing drink driving charges after violently trying to take control of the vehicle.

According to authorities, the man posted a Facebook Live video from inside a sports bar about 20 minutes before his arrest.

 

The driver was able to subdue the smaller man enough to safely pull the car over.
