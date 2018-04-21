Attack on Rebel base

BIG HITS: The forward packs of both Coffs Harbour and South Grafton will be vital when it comes to gaining the ascendancy tomorrow.

BIG HITS: The forward packs of both Coffs Harbour and South Grafton will be vital when it comes to gaining the ascendancy tomorrow. Brad Greenshields

COFFS Harbour hasn't won at McKittrick Park for a few years but that isn't what's making tomorrow's match against South Grafton such a difficult assignment.

The Comets head into tomorrow's clash missing key playmakers five-eighth Simon Brittain-Snowden, hooker Kerrod Selmes and lock Chad Isles.

Last week the Comets had the bye and coach Brandon Costin was thankful for the time off.

"It was a good thing as it meant we were able to watch the reserve grade last week,” he said.

"We knew in advance we would be missing those three so we were able to have a good look at who fits into the side.”

Costin said he believed the contest would be won up the middle of the ground even if three absent players were still available.

"Obviously the forward battle is where it's going to be won,” he said.

"I have the utmost faith in my forwards to get the job done.

"I think they have the ability to get on top of any team in the comp.”

Sawtell is at home to Nambucca Heads tomorrow in a clash the Panthers are expected to win.

It's the first time Sawtell goes into a match this season as the favourites and it will be interesting to see how the young squad handles the weight of expectation.

The Grafton Ghosts are doing something tomorrow they haven't had to in quite a while and that's back up the week after a loss.

The Ghosts travel to Macksville to face a Sea Eagles outfit looking for its first win of the season.

GROUP 2

Sunday

Sawtell v Nambucca Heads

Macksville v Grafton Ghosts

South Grafton v Coffs Harbour

Bye: Orara Valley (lower grades playing at Bellingen)