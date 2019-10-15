Menu
Police are searching for the four men involved.
ATTACK: Man left injured after home invasion

Jasmine Minhas
15th Oct 2019 10:30 AM
A MAN has been attacked by four men armed with a baseball bat, golf club and knife during a home invasion at Coffs Harbour.

The 19-year-old was sleeping in his Mitchell St unit when he was woken up by the four men, who had forced their way through the front door just after 4am on Monday.

The men went into the bedroom and began assaulting the 19-year-old occupant before demanding money from him.

The men fled the scene with a safe containing cash.

They were last seen running east on Mitchell St.

The 19-year-old was left with a fractured hand, facial swelling and lacerations.

Police are now searching for the four men, who have been described only as wearing dark clothing.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

