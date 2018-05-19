Leishman breaks 36-hole record set by Tiger

Marc Leishman is leading by one shot after two rounds at the Byron Nelson.

AUSSIE star Leishman followed the best round of his PGA Tour career with a five-under 66 at the AT&T Byron Nelson, breaking the 36-hole tournament record previously shared by Tiger Woods.

The 34-year-old is on 15-under 127 and holds a one-stroke lead over Aaron Wise, a 21-year-old rookie.

Wise shot a bogey-free 63 at the new links-style Trinity Forest course.

Hometown star Jordan Spieth matched Leishman's 66 to remain eight shots back.

Leishman opened with a 61 in Trinity Forest's debut after the Nelson spent 35 years at the TPC Four Seasons.

The par-70 course in suburban Irving is where Woods twice shot the previous record of 12-under 128, along with four others. Wise, on 14 under, matched the 128.

Brian Gay tied the best round of his tour career with a 62 to be two shots behind Leishman at 13 under.

