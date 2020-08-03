‘ATROCIOUS’: Drink driver caught twice in one day convicted

DRINK DRIVE: A man has copped thousands worth of fines at Coffs Harbour Local Court.

A MAN described in court as having an "atrocious" traffic record has been slapped with almost $3,000 worth of fines after police caught him drink-driving twice in one day.

Tata James Meaaroa pleaded guilty in Coffs Harbour Local Court today to a string of driving offences, including two for mid-range PCA and another two for driving while his visitor driving privileges were withdrawn.

Reading over the police facts Magistrate Ian Rodgers said on April 18, the Queensland man was stopped by officers after he was detected speeding in Coffs Harbour.

Police described Meaaroa as being "slightly affected" by alcohol at the time, and a breath test returned a positive result.

His visitor driving privileges were suspended on the spot and he was charged with mid range drink driving.

However only a short time later Meaaroa was seen driving again. He was pulled over and charged with mid range drink driving for a second time.

He was also charged with driving while having his privileges suspended.

On June 5, Meaaroa was again caught driving while suspended during an RBT stop.

While handing down his sentence, Magistrate Rodgers took into account Meaaroa's lengthy traffic record, which included speeding and drink driving offences.

"His Queensland traffic history is atrocious … it's almost endless," he said.

Magistrate Rodgers also took into account two character references which described Meaaroa as a good father and a hard worker.

For the first drink driving offence he was fined $660, had his licence disqualified for three months, and was given a mandatory interlock period of 12 months.

For the second drink driving offence, he was fined $1,000 and was disqualified for three months.

For the two drive while suspended offences, he was charged $550 and $700 respectively.