‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

ALWAYS entertaining and outspoken, basketball star Andrew Bogut he has proclaimed that Aussie rock legend Paul Kelly saved the AFL grand final pre-game show.

Kelly came on to stage to belt out Leaps and Bounds and had the MCG rocking.

"And Paul Kelly saves the AFL GF pre-game," tweeted Bogut.

He was joined by a host of others in praising Kelly.

Kelly came out to sing some of his classics after young pop star Dean Lewis took to the stage and opted to try and get fans pumped for the Richmond v GWS showdown by singing... break-up songs.

While his performance was well received it was his set list that copped a heap of flak on social media for being the wrong sort of performance.

Michael Schiavello led the chorus of those jumping on the Lewis performance accusing Lewis of "killing the atmosphere," at the MCG.

The pre-game was then rounded out by the always popular rendition of Up There Cazaly by Mike Brady, described as "football's anthem" by Peter Donegan.