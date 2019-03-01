Athletes will push through the pain

IT'S HERE: The 2019 bcu Coffs Tri will take over town this weekend.

IT'S HERE: The 2019 bcu Coffs Tri will take over town this weekend. Brad Greenshields

TRIATHLON: After a highly anticipated build-up, the 2019 bcu Coffs Tri has finally arrived. The event commences Saturday with the Kids Tri, designed for children aged six to 13, with varying distances depending on age.

The students competing will also be after valuable points for the Scoot for Schools Cup.

The Scoot for Schools Cup is an added incentive to encourage participation of primary school students, with cash prizes for schools with the greatest participation rate.

These cash prizes can be spent on sports equipment for students at the school.

From 3.20pm budding triathletes will take over the course in the Enticer Tri, a shortened event for those competing in their first triathlon.

Competitors will undertake a 300m swim, 7km cycle and 2km run.

On Sunday the serious athletes and those who want to test themselves will take centre stage, as the Olympic distance event unfolds.

Competitors will begin at 7am sharp, diving into the water at the Coffs Harbour Jetty for a 1500m swim, before they undertake a 40km cycle and 10km run.

Those to keep an eye on include Lindsey Wall from Yamba, who is a crowd favourite having featured on the podium each year he has competed in the bcu Coffs Tri.

Wall won the event in 2015 and 2016 and finished second in 2014 and 2017.

Other names to watch include 20-year-old Jake Hynes from the Sunshine Coast and professional athlete Sam Betten from Brisbane, who has been competing on the triathlon circuit for more than 15 years.

Betten is a top contender, with wins at Kingscliff, Robina and Airlie Beach triathlons over the same distance late last year.

Local athlete Isaiah Koopmans, 19, is also expected to give the professional athletes a good run for their money.

Click here to view the course maps.