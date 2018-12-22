Menu
Woman critical after tractor rollover

by Andrea Falvo
22nd Dec 2018 10:08 AM
A WOMAN is in a critical condition after becoming pinned underneath a tractor at a Tablelands property.

Emergency services were called to the private property at Wondecla, about 30km south of Atherton, about 3.35pm following reports a woman had become trapped after a tractor rolled.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the woman had been freed from the entrapment when they arrived on scene.

Rescue 510 helicopter was tasked to the property and the woman in his 60s was flown to Cairns Base Hospital in a critical condition.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said she had suffered head injuries.

