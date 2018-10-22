Uni party horror as dancefloor collapses

The floor in an apartment in South Carolina collapsed under the wait of partygoers as they ‘danced in unison’, injuring 30 people. Picture: Twitter

AT LEAST 30 people have been injured after an apartment floor collapsed as people danced during a house party.

Partygoers were filmed jumping up and down in unison when the floor suddenly gave way - sending them tumbling to the floor below, according to The Sun.

It is understood the party was being held at an apartment building, three miles from Clemson University in South Carolina.

One partygoer Raven Guerra, 20, said: "By the time I had put one foot out the door, I felt that something was weird and that's when everyone just collapsed and the guy behind me disappeared.

"Everyone was on the floor and people were screaming and there was wood sticking up from the floorboards."

She added: "Turning around and seeing a bunch of people who used to be on the second floor now on the basement was really surreal and people were crying.

"It was a lot to take in."

Police have since confirmed no individuals were trapped when the floor collapsed just before 12.30am local time.

Thirty people were taken to three area hospitals, ABC news reported.

Note to self: no more house parties. pic.twitter.com/4VmeJbnnoZ — Jefferson Steelflex (@PJG116) October 21, 2018

A student later tweeted: "There is a horrible situation in the Woodlands of Clemson right now. A large party in one of the buildings had the floor collapse trapping many people inside.

The clubhouse had been leased for a private party.

The extent of the injuries suffered is unknown.

An investigation is ongoing.

