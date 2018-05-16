Jedinak’s Villa closes in on Premier League return

Mile Jedinak's Aston Villa is closing in on a return to the English Premier League.

SOCCEROOS captain Mile Jedinak could be heading back to the English Premier League after Aston Villa beat Middlesbrough 1-0 on aggregate with a 0-0 draw at Villa Park on Wednesday (AEST).

Steve Bruce's side will meet Fulham in the Championship playoff final at Wembley for the right to return to the Premier League, from which they were relegated in 2016.

Having won the first leg 1-0 courtesy of a goal by Jedinak, Villa showed some organised defending to hold off Boro.

The match began with a minute's applause for former Villa defender Jlloyd Samuel, who died earlier that day, at age 37, in a car accident.

Boro created few clear-cut chances but almost levelled the tie when Stewart Downing's 89th-minute free kick from just outside the penalty area rattled the crossbar.

Mile Jedinak’s headed goal in the first leg was the decisive score of the tie.

Villa held on to claim a draw and victory overall, sparking wild celebrations as their fans flooded onto the pitch at full-time.

The playoff final will be held on May 26.