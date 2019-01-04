Menu
Coffs Harbour police station sign NSW. 26 April 2016.
Coffs Harbour police station sign NSW. 26 April 2016. Trevor Veale
News

Assault and robbery on the Mid North Coast

Rachel Vercoe
by
4th Jan 2019 7:30 AM
POLICE are appealing for information after a man was assaulted and robbed earlier this week on the Coffs Coast.

Just after 4am on Tuesday, January 1, a 24-year-old man was walking on Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour, when he was approached and spoken to by three unknown men.

Police were told the group walked down Park Avenue Lane together before the 24-year-old was assaulted.

The man's phone and wallet was stolen before the trio left the scene.

The injured man was found by a member of the public and taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital for treatment to non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District are investigating and appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Police would like to speak to three men, described only as being of African appearance and aged in their 20s.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or by visiting nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

Coffs Coast Advocate

