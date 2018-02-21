Assorted sporting stars swing by Bonville Golf Resort

GOLF wasn't the only game in town when players teed off at Bonville Golf Resort today.

Olympic athletics legend Herb Elliott and surf sport stars Guy Leech and Ky Hurst joined Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser to welcome some of the world's best female golfers.

The two National Party politicians helped cook bacon and egg rolls for the golfers before picking up their clubs and heading out to have a swing in the in the pro-am event.

This is the curtain-raiser to the inaugural Australian Ladies Classic beginning on Thursday with a field of 140 ready to rumble.

"Coffs Harbour is abuzz as professionals and golf lovers from around the world and Australia in town for this new tournament on the golfing calendar," Mr Barilaro said.

"The event has brought some of the best players in the world to Coffs Harbour to showcase their talents on the incredible Bonville course.

"The NSW Government is committed to growing tourism in rural and regional NSW and securing major events like this one is a crucial way to achieving that.

"I encourage everyone to get along to enjoy the action."

Heading the field is World Hall of Fame inductee Dame Laura Davies and three-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Christina Kim.

The event has been secured exclusively for Bonville for the next five years by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW.

Mr Fraser said the Australian Ladies Classic and the Women's NSW Open, which will be held at Coffs Harbour Golf Club in March, would provide a significant boost for local businesses, accommodation providers and tourism operators.

"With the final two days of action live on Fox Sports and streamed to more than 65 countries in Europe and Africa, this event provides the perfect opportunity to showcase our sensational corner of NSW to the rest of Australia and the world," he said.

The event runs from Thursday to Sunday with tickets available from www.eventbrite.com.au