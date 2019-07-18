Assisted dying hearing: 'She literally starved to death'

CALL FOR CHANGE: Lyn Morgan called for voluntary assisted dying to be legalised.

Meg Bolton

THE sight and sound of her friend dying is a memory Lyn Morgan will never forget.

Lyn sat beside her in hospital as she went without water, food and medication to hasten her own death.

Abstaining from every basic human need was the only way Lyn's friend could numb the pain every available medication could not touch. "I sat with her for four days watching her cry out in pain," Lyn said.

"She literally starved and thirsted to death, which was the only way she could hasten her death."

Lyn honoured her friend's memory at the Rockhampton public hearing of the Queensland Parliamentary inquiry into aged care, end-of-life and palliative care and voluntary assisted dying yesterday.

The event was held at the Frenchville Sports Club to give community members the opportunity to become part of the movement to legalise voluntary assisted dying.

Lyn pleaded with the committee members to find a way to ensure people had the option to die with dignity instead of enduring a prolonged and painful death.

"I put my pets to sleep when they are in pain because I love them but I only wish I could've done that for my friend. It was just cruel," she said.

"She was admitted to hospital on Tuesday morning and by Thursday she was begging 'please will you just give me some pills, let me go'."

Electing to forego food, water and medication was the only option given to Lyn's friend, but Lyn stressed it was no fault of the medical staff.

"I'm hoping after this inquiry she would've had the chance (to choose to die)," she said.

Lyn's friend was the second person she had watched die a slow and painful death and she hopes to never see a third.

"Please pass this so when it's my time I don't have to go through what my mother and friend did," Lyn said.

She was just one of many at the hearing who have had to sit by and watch loved ones die.

More than 50 people shared their experience and opinions.

The committee members, MPs Aaron Harper (Thuringowa), Michael Berkman (Maiwar), Barry O'Rourke (Rockhampton), Mark McArdle (Caloundra), Martin Hunt (Nicklin) and Joan Pease (Lytton) led the discussion.

Rockhampton was the 16th Queensland location the committee has spoken at since April 5.

It is travelling across the state to gather views on views on aged care, end-of-life and palliative care and voluntary assisted dying.