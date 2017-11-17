Menu
Assisted Dying Bill has support despite one vote loss

STRONG SUPPORT: Lynda Voltz leads discussion on the Bill at a public forum in Coffs Harbour.
SUPPORTERS of the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill are being assured the one vote loss in the NSW Legislative Council is not the end of of the matter.

The vote was lost 20-19 at 11pm Thursday.

Public information meetings held on the Coffs Coast have been well attended and despite the loss in the upper house Shadow Minister for Local Government, Peter Primrose, said this was just the first round.

"All members of the NSW Left voted to support the Bill,” he said.

"The Bill had been prepared by a cross party group after extensive consultation and debate.

"We are all very grateful for the exceptional work of Lynda Voltz MLC who worked tirelessly for over a year helping to develop, draft and explain the legislation.

"This issue will not go away.

"It is too important and has overwhelming public support and I am sure the House will be asked to consider the matter again in the not too distant future.”

Topics:  lynda voltz mlc nsw left nsw legislative council nsw shadow minister for local government peter pri voluntary assisted dying bill

Coffs Coast Advocate
