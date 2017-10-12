28°
News

ASSISTED DYING BILL DISCUSSION

FORUM: NSW Labor MLC Lynda Volz is Coffs Harbour's first 'Politics In The Pub' guest.
FORUM: NSW Labor MLC Lynda Volz is Coffs Harbour's first 'Politics In The Pub' guest. Contributed

NSW LABOR MLC Lynda Volz is guest for a free Politics In The Pub gathering on Sunday at the Plantation Hotel.

Coffs Harbour branch spokesperson June Smith said the focus is the bi-partisan Assisted Dying Bill introduced to the NSW Parliament by The Nationals' Trevor Khan with Ms Volz on the multi-party　 committee tasked to develop the Bill.

"The Bill had a second reading on September 21 now available on Hansard and was adjourned until next month when it should be voted on,” Mrs Smith said.

"I believe the committee has done an excellent job and put all the checks and balances in place so people have nothing to fear.

Hopefully it will pass into legislation before Christmas with bi-partisan support.

"This Bill could affect anyone and I feel sure a lot of people have been touched already by someone near and dear who has had to persevere with a slow, distressing death.

"The best palliative care can help with pain management and make the patient as comfortable as possible but can't hasten the death if that is what the patient chooses.

"To go at a time that suits them.”

The event begins at 1pm and Ms Volz will give an outline of the Bill before taking questions and comments from the floor.

Topics:  assisted dying bill coffs harbour labor country labor labor mlc lynda volz nsw parliament plantation hotel politics in the pub the nationals trevor khan

Coffs Coast Advocate
Get on the bus to Midnight Oil gig

Get on the bus to Midnight Oil gig

To make life easy, a free bus transport to and from the event will be available.

Roo saved after 'Skippy dip' goes wrong

ROO RESCUE: Marine Rescue Nambucca Heads teams up with WIRES to rescue a stricken kangaroo from the surf at South Beach on Tuesday.

Marine Rescue races to help kangaroo struggling in surf.

Highway traffic backed up after three car crash

CAR CRASH: A three car crash has held up traffic in Coffs Harbour on Thursday, October 12, 2017.

A car crash has backed up traffic in Coffs Harbour

Furry friends making people smile

FOUR-LEGGED CHARMERS: Community support dogs are bringing smiles to people's faces.

Community support dogs spread happiness.

Local Partners