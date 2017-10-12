ASSISTED DYING BILL DISCUSSION

FORUM: NSW Labor MLC Lynda Volz is Coffs Harbour's first 'Politics In The Pub' guest.

NSW LABOR MLC Lynda Volz is guest for a free Politics In The Pub gathering on Sunday at the Plantation Hotel.

Coffs Harbour branch spokesperson June Smith said the focus is the bi-partisan Assisted Dying Bill introduced to the NSW Parliament by The Nationals' Trevor Khan with Ms Volz on the multi-party committee tasked to develop the Bill.

"The Bill had a second reading on September 21 now available on Hansard and was adjourned until next month when it should be voted on,” Mrs Smith said.

"I believe the committee has done an excellent job and put all the checks and balances in place so people have nothing to fear.

Hopefully it will pass into legislation before Christmas with bi-partisan support.

"This Bill could affect anyone and I feel sure a lot of people have been touched already by someone near and dear who has had to persevere with a slow, distressing death.

"The best palliative care can help with pain management and make the patient as comfortable as possible but can't hasten the death if that is what the patient chooses.

"To go at a time that suits them.”

The event begins at 1pm and Ms Volz will give an outline of the Bill before taking questions and comments from the floor.