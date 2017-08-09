VIDEO: Assault rifles and revolvers, police reveal gun haul

NSW Police Firearm Amnesty: Forensic Services Branch Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Hoffman updates media on the firearm amnesty.

OVER 6,400 firearms have been handed in for registration, sale or destruction in NSW within the first month of the National Firearms Amnesty.

A .44 calibre magnum revolver was just one of the firearms handed in to NSW Police between July 1 - August 7.

Other surrendered items of interest include four SKS assault rifles, a 9mm homemade sub-machine gun, a Colt AR-15 rifle, M1 carbine and a Leader Dynamics T2 MK5 assault rifle.

Around 2,400 firearms in total were surrendered, more than 3,320 handed in for registration and 740 acquired by dealers.

Among the firearms were 1,700 rifles, 467 shotguns and 200 handguns.

NSW Police have also received more than 110 prohibited weapons including samurai swords and knives.

Forensic Services Branch Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Hoffman said there has been a strong community response to the amnesty so far.

"We are pleased the people of NSW have made a statement supporting NSW Police in reducing the number of unregistered and unwanted firearms," Det Ch Insp Hoffman said.

"For safety reasons we encourage the community to contact the NSW Police Force Firearms Registry for assistance to ensure firearms are safe before being handed in.

"The amnesty runs until the end of September so there is still time to legally dispose or register firearms without penalty."

Firearms can be surrendered under amnesty arrangements at approved drop-off points, which include licensed firearm dealers and police stations.