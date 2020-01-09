Assault claim withdrawn as cops clear Dog and Duck

Comments alleged to have victim-blamed a young woman for reporting a sexual assault at a CBD nightclub were not written by staff.

Comments alleged to have victim-blamed a young woman for reporting a sexual assault at a CBD nightclub were not written by staff.

A woman who alleged she was indecently assaulted at a popular Adelaide nightclub has withdrawn her complaint.

The woman had been partying at the Dog and Duck, on Hindley St, on New Year's Eve when she was allegedly groped by a male patron.

Police last night said they had consulted the woman who did not want to pursue the matter any further.

The club suffered a fierce social media backlash, boycott calls and staff backlash amid claims the nightclub had blamed the woman for the ordeal.

The venue's owner, Dave O'Connell, asked police to investigate "doctored" online messages after the incident, in which his staff told the woman she "probably deserved it".

A police investigation found that neither the Dog and Duck management, nor any person associated with the venue, published the comment.

Police also confirmed the woman was not evicted from the venue by security officers, following the alleged assault. Instead she left on her own accord with a friend. Police said no further action would be taken.

On its Facebook page yesterday, The Dog and Duck launched a new "care initiative" for club patrons who may be distressed or patrons who are concerned their drink may have been spiked.

If they have been assaulted, they will be taken by a staff member to a "safe space" room and assessed whether police or medical assistance is required.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.