Assault and animal cruelty charges back before Coffs court

Shaun French has been remanded in custody to face a number of serious offences and appeared in court again on August 25.

A prominent Coffs businessman, facing a string of charges including aggravated break and enter and animal cruelty, was back before court again yesterday.

Shaun French is the owner of Complete Pest Control and has been remanded in custody since a violent outburst at Nana Glen on the night of November 25 and early hours of November 26 last year.

French appeared before Coffs Harbour Local Court via audio visual link yesterday (August 25).

He is facing several charges of stalk/intimidate with the intent of causing fear of physical harm and one of aggravated break and enter which is a serious indictable offence (to be heard in district court).

He is also facing a charge of take/detain a person with intent to obtain advantage.

French is also facing two assault charges and one of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police will allege that French attended a gathering at Nana Glen and became aggressive and punched a car window and smashed it.

He allegedly left the scene and police were alerted.

While police were on their way to the property French returned and broke into the house.

Police arrived a short time later and arrested him.

When arrested he was found to be in possession of cocaine and Mr French has plead guilty to this offence.

The animal cruelty charge, involving a cat, occurred between 6am on October 6, and 6pm on October 7, last year.

He is facing one offence of commit an act of cruelty upon an animal and another of torture, beat and cause death of animal.

He also faces a further charge of stalk/intimidate with the intent of causing fear of physical harm relating to an incident in Bellingen on November 18.

He has not entered a plea in relation to these charges and the matters have been adjourned for further mention (Committal) on September 15.